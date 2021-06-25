A restaurant's choice to split a customer's $16,000 tip between the staff sparks debate.

While tipping 20% of the check for service is standard in American bars and restaurants, what about leaving the staff a casual $16,000?

The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating for the service industry, and with many restaurants and bars struggling to stay afloat, tipping your bartender or server a little extra can be a massive and much appreciated help. Showing the waiter who balanced that heavy tray of beer on one wrist or the chef who snuck you an extra plate of fries that you're grateful to be back out at your favorite local bar could mean leaving over 30%, a hefty cash gratuity, or even tipping the amount of the bill. A customer who stopped by "The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill" in Londonderry, New Hampshire, though, truly went above and beyond.

After ordering only some chili dogs, pickle chips, a beer and a tequila shot totaling almost 38 bucks, the mysterious benefactor (who wasn't even a regular), dropped a cool sixteen grand on the tip line.