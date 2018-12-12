A right-winger claimed ‘conservative’ is the new ‘gay.’ The internet clapped back so hard the world shook.

Apparently someone has dared to make the comparison that the stigma of being conservative is the same as the stigma of being gay.

There's truly a lot to unpack here so let's just dive in, shall we? An article published by The Federalist titled, "The Stigma Against My Conservative Politics Is Worse Than the Stigma of Being Gay," is rightfully being trolled by the internet because it is, well, a fully ridiculous comparison. Last time I checked, conservatives didn't have to fight for years for the right to get married. Gay people have to worry about discrimination, getting beaten to death, or driven to suicide, but Melania got made fun of for her blood tree decorations so it's all equal, right?

The author, Chad Felix Greene, is openly gay himself and, you guessed it, a conservative. The main points he desperately attempts are that social media platforms protect the gay community but not the conservative community, people tell conservatives to hide and not "flaunt" their beliefs in the same way gay people are sometimes told to tone down their sexuality, and the influence of Milo Yiannopoulos. The article completely falls off the logic rails, though, when Greene writes: