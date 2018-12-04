A drunk woman stole $2000 from a guy at bar. Now it’s a lesson on rape culture.

Drunk women truly are a force. But, for all their hilariously foolish schemes, crying-in-the-bathroom, fun dancing, ill-informed rants and free drink finessing glory, they're never a force to take advantage of. However, what happens when a drunk woman takes advantage of a man in a rather unexpected way?

Our lecture begins with a tweet about a very savvy drunk criminal snagging $2000 from a bar patron. While I've never been the victim of a Venmo bar attack, I have had three hundred dollars stolen from my wallet at a bar by a drunk woman with face tattoos so I definitely feel this man's pain. Most of the time, the bar can't do anything about theft because it would require them to watch endless hours Tinder date footage and bar owners are generally busy people. The cameras are there to protect their money, not ours, as this man learned:

this dude has been calling my bar to check the cameras because he asked a girl to put her number into his phone & she Venmo’d herself $2,000 😭 drunk bitches are GENIUS — Shitney (@SydneyShyanneS) November 12, 2018

However, when the tweet went viral, he did get his happy ending:

The guy came back to the bar tonight & asked if I was the one that posted this tweet. I told him I was and then he thanked me for making him famous. And I was like no thank YOU for making ME famous. He also got his money refunded (‘: — Shitney (@SydneyShyanneS) December 2, 2018

Then, the Tweet was shared to Facebook by Bitch Code.