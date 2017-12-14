Aaron Carter opens up about rehab: "I thought I would die by 30."

The long beloved Aaron Carter celebrated his 30th birthday on December 7th, a day he never expected he'd live to see. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Carter opened up about rehab, his struggles with addiction and mental health, and how much healthier he feels today.

"I thought I would die by 30. Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die," the child star told Us Weekly, as he opened up about the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight.

While it's never been easy, the past year and a half have been especially difficult for Carter. After his father passed last year, Carter was arrested for DUI and drug possession during the summer, soon after split with his girlfriend Madison Parker, and then in the fall checked into rehab.

In his interview, Carter shared how rehab saved his life and he feels a new vigor for life.

This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way! 🙏🏻 A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

While the path to health and recovery is never breezy, Carter was candid about his journey back to health, and how important it is to reach out for help.

"As soon as I got there, I had to detox from basically weed, Xanax and stuff like that,” Carter shared, referencing his time in rehab. “There was also a psychiatrist and a therapist I worked with almost daily I’m not ashamed of it. I have issues. I never wanted my dad (Robert Carter) to die. I never wanted my sister to die at 25. It’s really hard because after my parents divorced everything spiraled out of control."