Aaron Carter opens up about rehab: "I thought I would die by 30."

The long beloved Aaron Carter celebrated his 30th birthday on December 7th, a day he never expected he'd live to see. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Carter opened up about rehab, his struggles with addiction and mental health, and how much healthier he feels today.
"I thought I would die by 30. Even when I was 13, 14, I thought, ‘Oh, my God. I’m going to die," the child star told Us Weekly, as he opened up about the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight.
While it's never been easy, the past year and a half have been especially difficult for Carter. After his father passed last year, Carter was arrested for DUI and drug possession during the summer, soon after split with his girlfriend Madison Parker, and then in the fall checked into rehab.
In his interview, Carter shared how rehab saved his life and he feels a new vigor for life.
While the path to health and recovery is never breezy, Carter was candid about his journey back to health, and how important it is to reach out for help.
"As soon as I got there, I had to detox from basically weed, Xanax and stuff like that,” Carter shared, referencing his time in rehab. “There was also a psychiatrist and a therapist I worked with almost daily I’m not ashamed of it. I have issues. I never wanted my dad (Robert Carter) to die. I never wanted my sister to die at 25. It’s really hard because after my parents divorced everything spiraled out of control."
Now that he's healthy, the Don't Say Goodbye singer shares that he's ready to write a new chapter in his life.
“It’s time to act like a frickin’ adult. I have new aspirations. All of those require my attention for music, and I’m telling you, I love in the studio. It’s the safest place for my and very therapeutic."
It's so good to see Carter back on his music.
It's always refreshing to see people thrive after working through a rough patch.