Aaron Carter reveals weight gain from rehab, says he 'feels amazing.'

On Friday, the beloved "Candy" singer Aaron Carter showed off his weight gain from rehab, and he looks so much happier and healthier.

Back in September, Carter enrolled in rehab after a long summer that involved getting arrested in July for a DUI and drug possession, then eventually coming out as bisexual and leaving his girlfriend Madison Parker.

Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 22, 2017

Two months later, it appears the 29-year-old singer is in much better spirits, and ready to share his progress with his Instagram followers. In the past two months Carter has gained 45 pounds, and he looks so much happier.

The world needs more before and after pictures like this.

This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way! 🙏🏻 A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Even just by looking at the photos you can sense how much more comfortable and full of joy he is. Plus, he looks good.

He wrote in his caption: