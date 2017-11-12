Aaron Carter reveals weight gain from rehab, says he 'feels amazing.'

On Friday, the beloved "Candy" singer Aaron Carter showed off his weight gain from rehab, and he looks so much happier and healthier.
Back in September, Carter enrolled in rehab after a long summer that involved getting arrested in July for a DUI and drug possession, then eventually coming out as bisexual and leaving his girlfriend Madison Parker.
Two months later, it appears the 29-year-old singer is in much better spirits, and ready to share his progress with his Instagram followers. In the past two months Carter has gained 45 pounds, and he looks so much happier.
The world needs more before and after pictures like this.
Even just by looking at the photos you can sense how much more comfortable and full of joy he is. Plus, he looks good.
He wrote in his caption:
"This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way!
Yesss, this is what we like to see.
This isn't the first time the singer has shared his progress this fall. In October Carter shared before and after pictures after his first month in rehab. At that point, he'd just hit the 30 pound weight gain mark.
Last month's Instagram post is now deleted, but his caption read:
"From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result."
Cheers to healthy changes! Hopefully he feels encouraged on his sobriety journey.