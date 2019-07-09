☰
Articles
Home
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Memes / Lists / Comics
Ecards
Newest & Popular
Bastille Day
Jul 14
Friendship Day
Aug 4
More...
Brand Partners
Mentos Small Talk
Netflix Dead to Me
Store
SomeWine
Someecards Products
Company
About
Contact
Press
Advertise
Newsletter
Jobs
Legal
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
DMCA
©Someecards
Ableist woman demands refund when she realizes artist has autism. It gets ugly.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 09, 2019
@
7:16 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc