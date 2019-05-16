Woman posts photo of embryo to 'shame' pro-choicers, gets her butt handed to her instead.

Previously, on The Handmaid's Tale:
Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, and now the Missouri Senate have passed laws banning abortion, turning every conservative and guy named Garlan Gudger into an OB-GYN and fetal biology expert.
Among the recently deputized doctors is conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who attempted to shame Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's criticism of the Georgia abortion ban with some alternative facts.
Rep. AOC pointed out that banning abortion after six weeks is tantamount to banning abortion altogether, because most women don't even know that they're pregnant at that point. A woman's period could come two weeks later for any number of reasons that aren't pregnancy.
Wheeler shared a picture of the clump of cells—without scaling it to indicate just how large it is—in an attempt to portray abortion procedures as murdering a human being. At this stage, however, the cells are less like a human and more like a teeny, tiny shrimp.
She insists that the picture shows "fingers and toes," but um, there are no fingers and toes.
Journalist Emily M brought some much-needed facts into the debate, explaining that the picture isn't of a fetus, but of an embryo, and the fertilized whatever-it-is has a long way to go before it could be considered a person.
It does not, however, have a brain. It has not developed a cerebral cortex & therefore is still ~8 weeks from even being able to breathe or swallow. It is at least 6 weeks away from the development of the frontal or temporal lobes of the brain.— Emily M (@emilynm41) May 12, 2019
At 6 weeks, the electrical activity in what would develop into a brain is less developed than the nervous system of a shrimp. Six weeks is 17 weeks from having brain processing power to react to adverse stimuli.— Emily M (@emilynm41) May 12, 2019
“It is starting to form legs!” isn’t relevant. You don’t need legs to be living or a human. You do, however, need a brain and the ability to breathe. Two weeks after a missed period, what the body has created is an embryo (not even a fetus yet) that is less developed than shrimp.— Emily M (@emilynm41) May 12, 2019
At six weeks, this shrimp is the size of a pea.
It doesn't have a brain. It doesn't respond to stimuli. It can't breathe.
If you prefer your abortion arguments with a side of jokes as opposed to science, Twitter has you covered, too.
Embryos aren't cute. You know what's cute? Puppies. Puppies are cute.