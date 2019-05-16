Woman posts photo of embryo to 'shame' pro-choicers, gets her butt handed to her instead.

Previously, on The Handmaid's Tale:

Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, and now the Missouri Senate have passed laws banning abortion, turning every conservative and guy named Garlan Gudger into an OB-GYN and fetal biology expert.

Among the recently deputized doctors is conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who attempted to shame Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's criticism of the Georgia abortion ban with some alternative facts.

Rep. AOC pointed out that banning abortion after six weeks is tantamount to banning abortion altogether, because most women don't even know that they're pregnant at that point. A woman's period could come two weeks later for any number of reasons that aren't pregnancy.

This is “two weeks late on your period.” Two weeks late has arms & legs forming, fingers & toes, & a heartbeat! pic.twitter.com/5tN7JYxf19 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 8, 2019

Wheeler shared a picture of the clump of cells—without scaling it to indicate just how large it is—in an attempt to portray abortion procedures as murdering a human being. At this stage, however, the cells are less like a human and more like a teeny, tiny shrimp.

She insists that the picture shows "fingers and toes," but um, there are no fingers and toes.

Journalist Emily M brought some much-needed facts into the debate, explaining that the picture isn't of a fetus, but of an embryo, and the fertilized whatever-it-is has a long way to go before it could be considered a person.