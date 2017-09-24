Advertising

Our current president is nothing if not good at making enemies. While the past year has delivered a huge pack of political enemies, this weekend brought a growing nationwide resistance of athletes and sports fans who are done with Trump. Perhaps one of the most colorful examples of this anti-Trump trend is the Boston Public actor Michael Rapaport's trending video where he lays into the president, calling him a "dumb mother**ker" and a "son of a b*tch."

The video comes as a direct response to Trump's comments about the NFL on Friday, when he claimed athletes who protest at sporting events should be fired. During his speech, Trump laid into Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. He even went so far as to call the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback a "son of a b*tch."

Advertising

Trump's fury towards athletes unfortunately doesn't stop there. On Saturday LeBron James called Trump a bum after the president disinvited Warriors player Stephen Curry from attending the White House in a tweet. This outburst from Trump was a day after Curry already declined the invitation as a form of protest.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

As a form of solidarity with the athletes standing up to Trump, the actor Rapaport has taken a knee on Twitter in his hilariously scathing anti-Trump video.

Advertising

People on Twitter were here for his fiery commentary.

"You took away his invitation...to meet you? Motherf**er, no one from the NBA is fucking with you," Rapaport said in his video, referencing Curry.

His unbridled and passionate anger towards Trump summed up how a lot of people are feeling.

Advertising

"Get that SOB Out of the White House" 👍🏽 — Dr. Anabella Jimenez (@jimenezana) September 23, 2017

In the clip, Rapaport even rattled off a list of athletes and coaches who wanted nothing to do with Trump.

“Kevin Durant], Lebron James, Steve Kerr, Greg Popovich, Yao Ming, Larry Bird, nobody is coming to f**k with you, man. No one wants to meet your a**," he said.

That made me laugh as well and when he said Yao Mings name as well and then Larry bird 🤣 — Mikey Rakkar (@mikey_rakkar) September 23, 2017

Advertising

People on Twitter really loved it when he he compared Steph Curry to Mickey Mouse.

The internet was fully deceased.

"That's like hating on Mickey Mouse"

LMAO YUP — Champagne Paaji (@INSPVernacular) September 23, 2017

While his rant provided much needed comic relief, it was also indicative of just how many people are angry at Trump for his NFL and NBA comments.

It had me rollin' y'all 😂 — Drew Braston (@Drew_Braston) September 23, 2017

Advertising

In keeping with the rolling tide of athletes, coaches, and sports fan angry at Trump, the former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan told The New York Times he regrets supporting Trump.

"I’ll be honest with you. Because I supported Donald Trump. When he asked me to introduce him at a rally in Buffalo, I did that. But I’m reading these comments and it’s appalling to me and I’m sure it’s appalling to almost any citizen in our country. It should be," Ryan said.

“I’m pissed off I’ll be honest. I supported Trump, and I’m appalled at these comments. SOB’s? Not the men that I know.” - Rex Ryan just now pic.twitter.com/hsJRRktlsv — justin kanew (@Kanew) September 24, 2017

Advertising

Ever former Trump backers don't approve of his NFL commentary.

In keeping with the growing tide of sports-based protest against Trump, The Pittsburgh Steelers won't emerge from their locker rooms until the national anthem is finished playing.

Even the Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement against Trump, this is a man who donated $1 million to the inaugural celebrations. So, it's saying a lot.

Advertising

The statement read:

"I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday. I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger."

Words I've never typed before - "can't say it better than Robert Kraft" https://t.co/tKB3G8WNlH — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) September 24, 2017

It would be a huge understatement to say this is a bad weekend for Trump's PR with the NFL and the NBA. In fact, it'd be more accurate to say his statements have garnered a league-wide protest.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.