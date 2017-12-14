Women will be wearing black at the golden globes this year. Here's why.

This year's "best dressed" list for the 2018 Golden Globes may look a little bit different than past years, at least for the women attending. According to US Weekly, a handful of actresses are planning to wear black to the awards ceremony to protest inequality in Hollywood, and more specifically, the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault.

Inspired by the flood of Harvey Weinstein allegations and the stream of public outings that have followed, sources told US Weekly that at least 30 actresses have committed to donning the shade of mourning and the symbol of solidarity is spreading.

"This movement is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating. All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets)," the insider said.

It will be interesting to see how many actresses participate in this gesture, and if the Golden Globes ends up looking like a sea of black fabrics, mourning the systemic ways in which women are mistreated.