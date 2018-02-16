Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's new baby has a name plucked from nature.

Another celebrity baby has joined us on earth, and this baby girl has a name plucked straight from nature. After a pregnancy full of social media updates, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed their second daughter, Geo Grace Levine into the family.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have officially welcomed their second child, named Geo Grace Levine, into this world!

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/iaOm5mSyJQ — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 16, 2018

The name Geo is from the Greek root word meaning "the earth," which makes a lot of sense given its placement in the words geography, geology, and beyond.

The couple's choice to give their daughter a nature-inspired name fits into their naming pattern thus far, since their 1-year-old daughter is named Dusty Rose Levine.

🌼 Welcome to the world Geo Grace Levine 🌼 congrats @BeePrinsloo @adamlevine & dusty rose i love u ♡ pic.twitter.com/8eQhl61lVZ — kams (@khairmarie) February 16, 2018

As of yet, the official date of Geo Grace's birth has not been revealed. However, based on a 2016 interview on the Ellen Degeneres show, it's likely this won't be the couple's last child.

"I want a lot. I thrive in chaos. I really genuinely enjoy it. She was an only child. She wants like 100 babies, but I don't know if I could do that," Levine told DeGeneres.