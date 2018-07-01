Adam Sandler photobombs a wedding and the photos are priceless.

Adam Sandler photobombs a wedding and the photos are priceless.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 01, 2018@7:16 PM
Advertising

The wedding photographer Sana Belgot was performing business as usual, taking scenic shots of the newly wed couple Alexandra Steinberg and Kevin Goldstein when out of nowhere the famed comedian Adam Sandler appeared. As a fan, the bride was overjoyed and immediately gave Sandler a wave, and before she knew it he trotted over to have a chat and photobomb some of their wedding photos.

As you can see, the couple got a few solid shots with Sandler that will surely be sealed in their photo albums for years to come.

Adam Sandler photobombs a wedding and the photos are priceless.
This is the iconic "candid" shot.
Twitter
Adam Sandler photobombs a wedding and the photos are priceless.
We've got a solid Where's Waldo vibe going on here.
Twitter
Advertising
Adam Sandler photobombs a wedding and the photos are priceless.
This one is the most lush, with all of the plants in full view.
Twitter

The photos quickly went viral, and the couple reportedly invited Sandler to stay for the wedding but he politely declined the invitation.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc