Adam Sandler photobombs a wedding and the photos are priceless.

The wedding photographer Sana Belgot was performing business as usual, taking scenic shots of the newly wed couple Alexandra Steinberg and Kevin Goldstein when out of nowhere the famed comedian Adam Sandler appeared. As a fan, the bride was overjoyed and immediately gave Sandler a wave, and before she knew it he trotted over to have a chat and photobomb some of their wedding photos.

Adam Sandler makes surprise cameo in Montreal couple's wedding photos https://t.co/0cvSpAHM8m pic.twitter.com/XJI2gQ0L85 — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) July 1, 2018

As you can see, the couple got a few solid shots with Sandler that will surely be sealed in their photo albums for years to come.

How cool is it when @AdamSandler crashes your wedding in #montreal 😀 pic.twitter.com/iq0weEnzN6 — Patricia MacDowell (@BreakfastvFilms) June 30, 2018