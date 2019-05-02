Adele addressed her divorce with a meme and it's even better than 'Someone Like You.'

Adele, queen of power ballads and impressively sad karaoke jams, recently got divorced.
Out of all the celebrities we thought were destined for a happily ever after, surely the angel of love songs deserves a long marriage. Unfortunately, though, even people with hauntingly smooth, husky belts are also just human. The divorce is reportedly costing her and her husband, Simon Konecki, $180 million which is...a pretty luxurious divorce. Do they get a yacht and a limited supply of diamond encrusted champagne with their broken marriage or do those amenities cost extra?
A source said the cause of the split was her massive fame and work schedule, "they had a lot in common early on, but eventually they just grew apart. She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background, but as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart.” I know they were together for eight years, but did anyone think Adele wouldn't be a mega star? The person marrying her surely should've been prepared for that, no?
While Adele hasn't spoken publicly about it yet, she did give us all a gift on Instagram with a meme of HERSELF.
Damn, Adele. You absolutely nailed it. We all should have access to unlimited archives of memes of ourselves so we can use them during moments of distress. While there's no way for sure of knowing whether this is about her divorce, it's probably safe to assume. Either that, or Adele was really moved by the latest "Game of Thrones" episode. Regardless, great job Adele.