Adoptive dad asks if he was wrong to ‘ruin’ his mom’s holidays for insulting his wife.

There are many different kinds of families and paths people can take to parenthood, but everyone who loves and raises a child is a "real" parent...

Relationships with in-laws can be infamously complicated, but things can get even worse when you witness your own parents disrespect your partner. Defending your partner and children should usually always come first, and tensions can arise when people choose to side with their parents or siblings over their spouse and kids. Passive aggression, snide comments, and family gossip unfortunately are alive and well in many family dynamics, but it's important to set boundaries and be on the same page about how much nasty drama you and your partner can tolerate at the Thanksgiving table. Especially when children are involved, protecting your kids is a massive priority and if that means cutting off a toxic relationship with their grandmother or aunts, sometimes that's just how it has to be.

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a comment his mother made about his adoptive family, people were eager to deem a verdict.