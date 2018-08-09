30 AIM away messages you definitely had as a moody teenager.

Growing up in the early days of internet was a wild experience. We were given all of the tools of mass communication and anonymity without a guidebook, and the results were deliciously messy.

One of the quintessential lynchpin of messy online teen behavior was the invention of AIM. On AIM, we could chat with all of our friends at once and carefully handpick AFI lyrics to post as our away messages.

If we were feeling especially wild we could give into the dark side of AIM, conceal our identity, and go full catfish.

A hilarious episode of the Someecards Creep podcast includes several stories of AIM catfishing, as well as contemplations on how the internet creates false enemies.

This episode of Creep explores how not only AIM, but Last FM could be used as a tool for chatting up cuties.

In a similar late 90s early 2000s spirit, this episode of Creep details what happens when the MTV show Room Raiders becomes real life.