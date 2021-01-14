Airbnb host leaves bad review and reports guests to FBI after they stormed the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Airbnb announced that it'll be canceling and blocking reservations in the DC area during the week of Joe Biden's inauguration. The company released a statement revealing the decision was made "in response to various local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to Washington, D.C."

In the statement Airbnb also expressed awareness of "armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration."

Any guests impacted by the polcy will be refunded, and hosts will also be reimbursed for any profits lost.

The statement comes exactly a week after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup that left five people dead.

As Congress convened to begin the certification process for President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of Trump supporters gathered near the White House to hear the President speak.



Watch the events that led to rioters storming the US Capitol. https://t.co/rOIdiIasO5 pic.twitter.com/pXyw3Bjtr4 — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2021

The attack on the Capitol was carried out in broad daylight, by an unmasked mob, many of whom were staying at local airbnbs and hotels.