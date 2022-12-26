Woman gets mad at husband for taking a Christmas nap. The internet is very divided.

Christmas is a great day to keep the coffee and sweets flowing, the toys and gifts circulating, and a fluffed-up pillow on the couch for the inevitable crash nap.

But when a relationship is under stress, even something as innocuous as a nap can create holiday tension.

Such was the case for an exhausted mom who turned to the AITA subreddit for advice on her husband's Christmas napping habits.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my husband that I don't want him to take a nap on Christmas day?

My husband (40M) and I (F39) have been married for more than 15 years. We're independent people, but we enjoy spending time together too. He's a night owl, and I'm a light sleeper.