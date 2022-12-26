Woman gets mad at husband for taking a Christmas nap. The internet is very divided.

Christmas is a great day to keep the coffee and sweets flowing, the toys and gifts circulating, and a fluffed-up pillow on the couch for the inevitable crash nap.
But when a relationship is under stress, even something as innocuous as a nap can create holiday tension.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my husband that I don't want him to take a nap on Christmas day?
My husband (40M) and I (F39) have been married for more than 15 years. We're independent people, but we enjoy spending time together too. He's a night owl, and I'm a light sleeper.
I can't sleep in no matter what I do, and I never nap, I'm not good at it anyway, and I consider it lost time in a day, and time lost with our daughters (9 and 10) and time that could have been well spent doing chores, playing, exercising, etc.