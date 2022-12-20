Man cancels GF's Christmas gift after catching her snooping. She blows up on him.

Exchanging gifts during the holidays can be such a fun time for a couple.

You spend all this time the rest of the year learning what makes each other tick, what sparks joy, and those special treats your significant other gets giddy over, and now you have a chance to pour all that knowledge into your own gift for them.

Sadly, however, gifts can also bring out tension and conflict when things go south.

In a popular AITA post, a guy asked if he's wrong for canceling his girlfriend's Christmas gift after she didn't respect his boundary of "not snooping."

He wrote:

AITA for canceling my girlfriend's Christmas gift and not buying her another?​​​​​​

I (27) have been with my girlfriend (25) for three years. She is absolutely wonderful in every aspect aside from when it comes to getting her gifts. She ALWAYS snoops until she finds out what I or her friends and family got for her.