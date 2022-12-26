Someecards Logo
Man takes back MIL's Christmas gift after she claims granddaughter is 'spoiled.' AITA?

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 26, 2022 | 12:37 PM
Giving loved ones gifts during the holiday can be such a wholesome, bonding time.

But it can also be a train wreck when tense emotional dynamics come into play. This tension multiplies when money rears its ugly head into the picture.

This perfect storm of holiday tension and money came into play in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, where a man asked if he was wrong for withholding a gift from his mother-in-law.

He wrote:

AITA for taking away the gift I bought my MIL?​​​​​​

This year I got a new job that has been paying me very well. So for this Christmas I decided to splurge on everyone. In particular, I spent a lot of my money on my nine-year-old daughter and she deserves it 100%.

She has been pushing herself in school, helping around in the house without being asked, and always being the kindest soul you'll ever meet.

However, when my mother-in-law came early in the morning and saw how the gifts under our tree were much more than usual she asked why. I told her I bought everyone a bunch of gifts, including her.

