Man takes back MIL's Christmas gift after she claims granddaughter is 'spoiled.' AITA?

Giving loved ones gifts during the holiday can be such a wholesome, bonding time.
But it can also be a train wreck when tense emotional dynamics come into play. This tension multiplies when money rears its ugly head into the picture.
He wrote:
AITA for taking away the gift I bought my MIL?
This year I got a new job that has been paying me very well. So for this Christmas I decided to splurge on everyone. In particular, I spent a lot of my money on my nine-year-old daughter and she deserves it 100%.
She has been pushing herself in school, helping around in the house without being asked, and always being the kindest soul you'll ever meet.
However, when my mother-in-law came early in the morning and saw how the gifts under our tree were much more than usual she asked why. I told her I bought everyone a bunch of gifts, including her.