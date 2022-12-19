Pregnant woman buys her own fridge to keep husband from eating her snacks.

Food is always an important part of life, but when you're growing a whole new human being in your stomach, there's an extra layer of intensity connected to food.

During those nine months of intense changes, pregnant people often find themselves navigating new cravings and eating habits. It makes sense to have a shift in appetite and habits, given all the new things your body is doing.

Unfortunately, working through these changes with a partner can be more complicated than one would predict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a pregnant woman asked if she was wrong for buying a separate fridge and locking her husband out of it.

She wrote:

AITA for buying a separate fridge for our garage and putting a lock on it to keep my husband out?​​​​​​