Woman tells sister to 'get over herself' after she throws Christmas fit over nickname.

Childhood nicknames often hit differently when you're an adult.

In some cases, a childhood nickname is a comforting reminder of the people who have loved you long before you grew up.

But in other cases, they can feel regressive and even disrespectful.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister to "get over" her lifelong nickname.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my sister she’s not getting a new nickname and she needs to accept the one she has?

So, my siblings and I have an older uncle that we’re pretty sure doesn’t know our names. He calls us “the big one,” “blondie,” “the boy,” “the hag,” and “the little one.” My youngest sister is “the hag.”