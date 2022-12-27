Woman tells sister to 'get over herself' after she throws Christmas fit over nickname.

Childhood nicknames often hit differently when you're an adult.
In some cases, a childhood nickname is a comforting reminder of the people who have loved you long before you grew up.
But in other cases, they can feel regressive and even disrespectful.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my sister she’s not getting a new nickname and she needs to accept the one she has?
So, my siblings and I have an older uncle that we’re pretty sure doesn’t know our names. He calls us “the big one,” “blondie,” “the boy,” “the hag,” and “the little one.” My youngest sister is “the hag.”
When she was little she had a different name, I can’t remember what it is but when she got older she started to look exactly like our mom. He and our mom mess with each other and he calls her a witch or an old hag.