Stepmom skips stepdaughter's 'wedding prep week' because of high needs parrot. AITA?

When you really love your pet, they become a member of the family.

Prioritizing a pet's needs is natural when you love them, but it can become complicated when caring for your pet is at odds with the needs of your partner or other close loved ones.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for skipping her step-daughter's wedding prep because of her high-needs parrot.

She wrote:

/AITA for prioritizing my parrot over my stepdaughter's wedding?​​​​

So I'm the owner of a wonderful rescued macaw. She is a wonderful bird but has a lot of issues due to an abusive former home. I've had her for 3 years and since then haven't taken any vacations or trips away as it would be too disruptive for her.