Stepmom skips stepdaughter's 'wedding prep week' because of high needs parrot. AITA?

When you really love your pet, they become a member of the family.
Prioritizing a pet's needs is natural when you love them, but it can become complicated when caring for your pet is at odds with the needs of your partner or other close loved ones.
She wrote:
/AITA for prioritizing my parrot over my stepdaughter's wedding?
So I'm the owner of a wonderful rescued macaw. She is a wonderful bird but has a lot of issues due to an abusive former home. I've had her for 3 years and since then haven't taken any vacations or trips away as it would be too disruptive for her.
She distrusts everyone and is reliant on her routine. I love her deeply and I'm happy to make sacrifices. They are permanent toddlers and very intelligent birds. I met my husband by the time his kids were older, my stepdaughter was 16 at the time.