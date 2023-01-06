Man refuses to rehome son's dog, pregnant wife said he's 'prioritizing the dog' over her.

The bond between a dog and their person is hard to beat.

A lot of dogs become family, and some dogs are even more loved than family members, ascending to an emotional place no one can compete with.

This is largely a wholesome dynamic, but can become complicated in situations when it's dog vs. another close person in your life.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for prioritizing his son's dog against his pregnant wife's wishes.

He wrote:

AITA for prioritizing my son's dog over my wife's pregnancy?

When my son (14) was eight, we got a dog. He's half Great Dane and half some dog my friend's dog met during an unauthorized absence.