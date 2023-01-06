Man refuses to rehome son's dog, pregnant wife said he's 'prioritizing the dog' over her.

The bond between a dog and their person is hard to beat.
A lot of dogs become family, and some dogs are even more loved than family members, ascending to an emotional place no one can compete with.
This is largely a wholesome dynamic, but can become complicated in situations when it's dog vs. another close person in your life.
He wrote:
AITA for prioritizing my son's dog over my wife's pregnancy?
When my son (14) was eight, we got a dog. He's half Great Dane and half some dog my friend's dog met during an unauthorized absence.
My son loves this dog and does all the care for him (except vet stuff) and is a very responsible dog owner. This dog is pretty much his best friend.