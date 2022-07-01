Man asks if he's wrong to threaten to fire his much younger pregnant fiancée.

When a supervisor at a bar had troubles with his employee, it was especially complicated because... she is also his fiancée that is pregnant with his child. You know - the typical work relationship! At the end of his rope, he reached out to the famous Am I the A*shole forum on Reddit to see if he was out of line or totally justified.
I (35M) and my fiancé (25F) work at the same bar together. That’s actually how we met was when she started working there 4 years ago. I asked her on a date not long after and we’ve been together ever since.
Currently, my fiancé is 33 weeks pregnant. While I understand working and being on her feet is very hard for her, she just has really dropped the ball at work. Ever since she found out that she’s pregnant she’s been sleeping in, showing up late, missing shifts, trying to leave early, giving away shifts last minute, and just having a bad attitude towards work in general.