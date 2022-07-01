Man asks if he's wrong to threaten to fire his much younger pregnant fiancée.

Working sucks. But it can make the day go by faster if you work with your signficant other! Or, it can make time stand still in the worst way imaginable. Either way, when your personal life gets too intertwined with your work life... things get messy.

When a supervisor at a bar had troubles with his employee, it was especially complicated because... she is also his fiancée that is pregnant with his child. You know - the typical work relationship! At the end of his rope, he reached out to the famous Am I the A*shole forum on Reddit to see if he was out of line or totally justified.

"AITA (Am I the as*hole) for threatening to fire my fiancé?"

I (35M) and my fiancé (25F) work at the same bar together. That’s actually how we met was when she started working there 4 years ago. I asked her on a date not long after and we’ve been together ever since.

So, a 31yo man asked out a 21yo woman at work...? Great start.