26 powerful signs from abortion ban protests across the country.

Taking time during my vacation in Washington to protest outside the Supreme Court ✊. I'm proud to be Pro-Choice and I will always fight for every woman's right to safe, legal, accessible abortion . . . #stopthebans #abortionrights #abortionban #alabamaabortionban #prochoice #plannedparenthood #aclu #supremecourt

A post shared by Angie (@angeroo14) on May 22, 2019 at 9:25pm PDT