26 powerful signs from abortion ban protests across the country.

The abortion bans threatening women's health and autonomy popping up across the nation have also spawned protests from coast to coast. Groups including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union organized rallies and from Michigan to Mississippi, people stood up for a woman's right to choose.
A protest sign is worth 1000 words.
1. Alabama
#alabamapolitics #thataintright
A post shared by KC Cork Vick (@deepsouthlandmermaid) on
2. Washington, DC
Taking time during my vacation in Washington to protest outside the Supreme Court ✊. I'm proud to be Pro-Choice and I will always fight for every woman's right to safe, legal, accessible abortion . . . #stopthebans #abortionrights #abortionban #alabamaabortionban #prochoice #plannedparenthood #aclu #supremecourt
A post shared by Angie (@angeroo14) on
3. Oregon
4. North Carolina
Say it in Sign Language! And lest our NC Legislature forget…WOMEN VOTE and we are watching you. The House vote to override Governor Cooper’s veto of the “Born Alive” bill was withdrawn today. Assuming they did not have the votes to override. Doesn’t mean they won’t try again. Eyes on you NC House!
A post shared by CLT Womens March (@charlottewomensmarch) on
5. New York
A post shared by Idris (@eternallotus) on
6. Indiana
Posting without comment, and without the need for comment. #stopthebans #prochoice
A post shared by Chris Fox (@foxxypants) on
7. Louisiana
We’re so incredibly proud of everyone who came out and made their voices heard! - Here are some of our favorite posters from yesterday’s rally (Just Laws or Outlaws: Take to the Streets) - #abortion #abortioncare #abortionrights #abortionban #abortionishealthcare #abortionisawomansright #abortionisnotmurder #proabortion #prochoice #prochoiceisprolife #preauxchoice #mybodymychoice #roevwade #reprorights #reproductiverights #reprojustice #reproductivejustice #stopthebans #stoptheban
A post shared by New Orleans Abortion Fund (@neworleansabortionfund) on
8. California
#trash #art #protestsign #stopthebans #rally #santarosa #courthousesquare #mybodymychoice #protectroe
A post shared by Womens March Santa Rosa (@womensmarchsantarosa) on
9. Maine
Signs from the #PortlandMaine rally against #AbortionBans this week. It was interesting to see both women who remember what it was like when abortion was illegal, and young girls who grew up not knowing any other world than one full of possibility and freedom for young women to make their own choices come out in droves to protest. Visit http://bit.ly/LetsStopTheAbortionBans for petitions, events in or near your very own town and ways to donate (link also in bio) @ppmeaf @ppact * * * #SignOfTheTimes #MyBodyMyChoice #MePolitics #StopTheBans #HeartsOpenFistsUp * * * #TogetherWeStand #StopAbortionBans #MenShouldNotBeMakingLawsAboutWomensBodies #RightToSelfDetermination #Rally #Demonstrate #Demonstration #WomensRights #BeHeard #AbortionIsHealthcare #supportwomen
A post shared by HeartsOpen_FistsUp (@heartsopen_fistsup) on
10. Texas
Houston showed up to #StopTheBans!
A post shared by Pantsuit Republic Houston (@psrhouston) on
11. Ohio
📸: @erinfish_ #stopthebans #abortion #abortions #prochoice #gunviolence #policebrutality #rapeculture #mybodymychoice #blacklivesmatter #translivesmatter #humanrights #womenrights #humanrightsarewomenrights #wewontgoback #plannedparenthood #istandwithpp #ohio #separatechurchandstate #nouterusnoopinion #ohiohouseofrepresentatives #keepabortionlegal #reproductiverights
A post shared by Zoë⏳ (@goingstale) on
12. Michigan
#stopthebans ♀I'm a woman, not a womb. Keep your politics out of my pants.
A post shared by Your Favorite Outdoorswoman 🍃 (@naturegirlforever) on
13. Missouri
From yesterday’s rally. I can’t believe we, as a state and a country, have fallen so far. It’s truly disgusting. Women’s healthcare and medical decisions belong entirely to the individual, not the state. My body, my choice. #stopthebans #handmaidstale #stopthebansstl #stopthebansmo #mybodymychoice #womensrights #consensualrape #missouriabortionban #mindyourownbusiness #mindyourownuterus #waronwomen #forcedpregnancy #barryhovis #abortionisawomansright #abortionishealthcare #abortionlaw #reproductiverights #prolife #prochoice #prochoiceisprolife
A post shared by Angela (@angelalie77) on
14. Florida
#StopTheBans #Prochoice #protest #Florida #mybody I am on the left #Alabamahateswomesrights
A post shared by Sherry Thompson (@sherry8355) on
15. Arizona
#azwithalabama #stopthebans #isupportplannedparenthood #shoutyourabortion #keepabortionsafeandlegal #mybodymychoice
A post shared by LET’S FUCKING RIOT. (@trailertrashtrace) on
16. Mississippi
Doreene McCoy, who is 95-years-old, began protesting for the first time after Donald Trump’s election. On Tuesday, she joined her daughter, Joedda Gore, at a #StopTheBans rally to protest Mississippi’s 6-week abortion ban. Story and photos by Ashton Pittman at jacksonfreepress.com
A post shared by Jackson Free Press (@jxnfreepress) on
17. West Virginia
18. Georgia
Pro-Choice March #stopthebans #prochoice #womensrights #plannedparenthood #reproductiverights #heartbeatbill
A post shared by Noa’s Art (@art_noas) on
19. Virginia
20. Minnesota
Minnesota Pro-Choice Rally 2 #prochoicemn #stopthebans
A post shared by Nicole (@pickle_pic_nic) on
21. Colorado
Today I felt incredibly liberated, passionate, justified, proud and ALIVE, as @kaitekt and I protested to #stopthebans. I want to start by thanking you Kaite for such a profound and special day, as your empathy, passion and devotion leaves me forever inspired to do what is right. I have never in my life been surrounded by such purpose and rightful emotion. I feel honored to have been able to stand by each and every individual that was present. As a unit, we stood up and used our voice to not only fight for what is right, but for HUMAN RIGHTS. Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of a fight thats significance is immeasurable, but we are in it for the long haul and we insist on being heard. Gone are the days of dismissing, threatening and undermining minorities. At any capacity. To those who choose to be on the right side of history, this fight is not about babies, God or religion. It is about fighting for WOMEN’S RIGHTS, CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, CHOICE, OWNERSHIP AND CONTROL OVER YOUR BODY, HEALTH CARE, EQUALITY, HUMAN RIGHTS and ultimately, the fight to re-settle an issue that was resolved nearly 50 years ago. Sadly, we are back to square 1. #stopthebans #equality #womensrights #humanrights #prochoice #mybodymychoice #herbodyherchoice #thisisdemocracy
A post shared by Jerit (@jerittino) on
22. Utah
im laughing but it’s not funny. #stopthebans
A post shared by Izzy Sandston (@izzy.sandston) on
23. Washington
Loved this activist's sign using humor to highlight antichoice folks' nonsense 🤣🤣🤣 Seen at prochoice protest rally at Seattle City Hall ✊🏾 - - - #Prochoice #protest #rally #Seattle #SeattleCityHall #StopTheBans #TheirBodyTheirChoice #MyBodyMyChoice #AbortionRights #healthcare #YouKnowMe #NonbinaryPersonWithUterus
A post shared by Ingystardust (@ingystardust) on
24. Massachusetts
#stopthebans #reproductivejustice #reproductiverights #timesup #metoo #transliberation #transinclusive
A post shared by Alla Strike (@allamoon) on
25. Maryland
not happy . . 📸 @betho816 #stopthebans @prochoicemd @plannedparenthood @baltimorewomenunited @baltimorefund @nwblackwomen
A post shared by Emily Frost (@emilysarahfrost) on
26. Vermont
#stopthebans #montpelierstatehouse #vermont #choice #ruthbaderginsburg #notoriousrbg
A post shared by Coleen Kearon (@coleenkearon) on