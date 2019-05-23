26 powerful signs from abortion ban protests across the country.

Orli Matlow
May 23, 2019@7:59 PM
The abortion bans threatening women's health and autonomy popping up across the nation have also spawned protests from coast to coast. Groups including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union organized rallies and from Michigan to Mississippi, people stood up for a woman's right to choose.

A protest sign is worth 1000 words.

1. Alabama

#alabamapolitics #thataintright

A post shared by KC Cork Vick (@deepsouthlandmermaid) on

2. Washington, DC

3. Oregon

4. North Carolina

5. New York

Stop Banning ✊🏾❤️

A post shared by Idris (@eternallotus) on

6. Indiana

7. Louisiana

8. California

9. Maine

Signs from the #PortlandMaine rally against #AbortionBans this week. It was interesting to see both women who remember what it was like when abortion was illegal, and young girls who grew up not knowing any other world than one full of possibility and freedom for young women to make their own choices come out in droves to protest. Visit http://bit.ly/LetsStopTheAbortionBans for petitions, events in or near your very own town and ways to donate (link also in bio) @ppmeaf @ppact * * * #SignOfTheTimes #MyBodyMyChoice #MePolitics #StopTheBans #HeartsOpenFistsUp * * * #TogetherWeStand #StopAbortionBans #MenShouldNotBeMakingLawsAboutWomensBodies #RightToSelfDetermination #Rally #Demonstrate #Demonstration #WomensRights #BeHeard #AbortionIsHealthcare #supportwomen

A post shared by HeartsOpen_FistsUp (@heartsopen_fistsup) on

10. Texas

Houston showed up to #StopTheBans!

A post shared by Pantsuit Republic Houston (@psrhouston) on

11. Ohio

12. Michigan

13. Missouri

14. Florida

15. Arizona

16. Mississippi

17. West Virginia

18. Georgia

19. Virginia

20. Minnesota

Minnesota Pro-Choice Rally 2 #prochoicemn #stopthebans

A post shared by Nicole (@pickle_pic_nic) on

21. Colorado

Today I felt incredibly liberated, passionate, justified, proud and ALIVE, as @kaitekt and I protested to #stopthebans. I want to start by thanking you Kaite for such a profound and special day, as your empathy, passion and devotion leaves me forever inspired to do what is right. I have never in my life been surrounded by such purpose and rightful emotion. I feel honored to have been able to stand by each and every individual that was present. As a unit, we stood up and used our voice to not only fight for what is right, but for HUMAN RIGHTS. Unfortunately, this is only the beginning of a fight thats significance is immeasurable, but we are in it for the long haul and we insist on being heard. Gone are the days of dismissing, threatening and undermining minorities. At any capacity. To those who choose to be on the right side of history, this fight is not about babies, God or religion. It is about fighting for WOMEN’S RIGHTS, CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, CHOICE, OWNERSHIP AND CONTROL OVER YOUR BODY, HEALTH CARE, EQUALITY, HUMAN RIGHTS and ultimately, the fight to re-settle an issue that was resolved nearly 50 years ago. Sadly, we are back to square 1. #stopthebans #equality #womensrights #humanrights #prochoice #mybodymychoice #herbodyherchoice #thisisdemocracy

A post shared by Jerit (@jerittino) on

22. Utah

im laughing but it’s not funny. #stopthebans

A post shared by Izzy Sandston (@izzy.sandston) on

23. Washington

24. Massachusetts

25. Maryland

26. Vermont

