This Alaska Airlines in-flight announcement is going viral for the best reason.

In most cases, in-flight announcements are an experience travelers tune out. There's some loose instructions about oxygen masks and a thinly veiled reference to the chances of the plane combusting or falling out of the sky, followed by seatbelt instructions for people who have apparently never left their houses.

However, a recent Alaskan Airlines in-flight announcement not only broke the mold of boring flight proclamations, but it also marked a history-changing moment.

"Wait for it... Captain Tara Wright is about to announce to Alaska Airlines passengers that they’ll be "piloted by two African American female pilots for the first time in Alaska Airlines’ history," wrote twitter user @kimblackproud, who shared the viral clip.

As well they should, the entire plane and internet loved the announcement.

