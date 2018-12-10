Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s genius alternative to Santacon could actually save the world.

Unless you've been living under a gorgeous, peaceful and life-giving rock, it's likely you know about the scourge of Santacon is. For those who live under a gorgeous rock: Santacon is an annual event the spans cities across the U.S., where 24-year-old finance bros and gals leave their luxury condos in santa-inspired costumes to get sloshed on city sidewalks everywhere.

Santacon truly distills the worst parts of the holiday season into an endless weekend where children become rapidly disillusioned as they witness Santas puking and sexually harassing female pedestrians on every corner.

In summation, if you don't attend Santacon and you live in a major city, its likely it has pissed you off at some point.

In fact, Santacon universally pisses people off enough that the New York Times reporter Liam Stack asked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she could pass anti-santacon legislation when she takes her Congressional seat.