Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to Trump's Green New Deal bashing in a way he might actually read.

On Monday night, Donald Trump took his rambling, racist conspiracy show to El Paso. When not making up lies about immigrants or abortion or whipping his followers into such a frenzy that one went and attacked a BBC cameraman, Trump attacked Democrats including Beto O'Rourke, whose rival rally attracted thousands of attendees. The president also took the opportunity to criticize Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposed Green New Deal (and its extremely rocky rollout).

He called the resolution "a high school term paper that got a low mark"—itself a high school insult that got a low mark.

Trump talks about the Green New Deal during his rally in El Paso, Texas:



"It sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark." pic.twitter.com/bvYZC2a5LL — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 12, 2019

The Congresswoman responded to the president's attack line by asking if Trump is really the guy to judge the writing in a resolution, considering the fact that he's reported not to read his own intelligence briefing.

Because her response is on Twitter, Trump might actually read it.