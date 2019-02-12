Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to Trump's Green New Deal bashing in a way he might actually read.

On Monday night, Donald Trump took his rambling, racist conspiracy show to El Paso. When not making up lies about immigrants or abortion or whipping his followers into such a frenzy that one went and attacked a BBC cameraman, Trump attacked Democrats including Beto O'Rourke, whose rival rally attracted thousands of attendees. The president also took the opportunity to criticize Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposed Green New Deal (and its extremely rocky rollout).
He called the resolution "a high school term paper that got a low mark"—itself a high school insult that got a low mark.
The Congresswoman responded to the president's attack line by asking if Trump is really the guy to judge the writing in a resolution, considering the fact that he's reported not to read his own intelligence briefing.
Because her response is on Twitter, Trump might actually read it.
Time Magazine reported just last week how hard it is for intelligence officials to get the president to care what's going on in the world:
Citing multiple in-person episodes, these intelligence officials say Trump displays what one called “willful ignorance” when presented with analyses generated by America’s $81 billion-a-year intelligence services. The officials, who include analysts who prepare Trump’s briefs and the briefers themselves, describe futile attempts to keep his attention by using visual aids, confining some briefing points to two or three sentences, and repeating his name and title as frequently as possible.
Maybe if we rename Planet Earth "Planet Trump" the president will care about it?
Nah, Trump buildings are barely hospitable to humans.