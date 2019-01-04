Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez breaks the internet with ‘dancing congresswoman’ video. RIP trolls.

There are few individuals more intensely feared and targeted by alt-right trolls and aging white male GOP politicians than newly sworn in Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Fearful conservatives have been clamoring to take the millennial politician down, and their desperation has lead to some pretty doltish trolling tactics. Through it all, Ocasio-Cortez has taken things in stride - ignoring the unwarranted hatred when it suits her back, but also clapping back when necessary.

The latest form of desperate trolling came in the form of an adorable video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college.

...High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019

The video shows her doing a choreographed dance in a promotional video, and it's very sweet and wholesome?! They can't even try to slut-shame her for grinding because there's nothing salacious about this video!

Needless to say, the attempt at trolling backfired and only made people like Ocasio-Cortez more.