AOC rips into Fox News for mocking her 'Latina thing.'

When she's not making fun of school shooting survivors, Fox News host Laura Ingraham is stirring up hatred for anyone who isn't a Trump-programmed Stepford Wife, specifically Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ingraham and her guest's latest gripe with the congresswoman is how she has the gall—nay, the AUDACITY—to pronounce her own name properly, a form of "showboating" if there ever was one.

She described the lawmaker as "the It Girl, and I mean girl in a very mature way," being sarcastic about her sarcasm.

Ingy's guest, conservative lawyer and second civil war advocate Joe DiGenova, used an exaggerated accent and mispronounced Ocasio-Cortez's name.

"She does the Latina thing where she does her, you know, 'Anastasio Ocasio-Cortez,'" he said, implying "the Latina thing" is bad.

Ingraham guest Joe Digenova says @AOC "does the Latino thing" when she talks. pic.twitter.com/sa1LLExkBA — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 20, 2019

AOC chose not to let the network get away with racism, and called The Ingraham Angle out for an angle that is insulting and dangerous.