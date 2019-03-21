AOC rips into Fox News for mocking her 'Latina thing.'

When she's not making fun of school shooting survivors, Fox News host Laura Ingraham is stirring up hatred for anyone who isn't a Trump-programmed Stepford Wife, specifically Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Ingraham and her guest's latest gripe with the congresswoman is how she has the gall—nay, the AUDACITY—to pronounce her own name properly, a form of "showboating" if there ever was one.
She described the lawmaker as "the It Girl, and I mean girl in a very mature way," being sarcastic about her sarcasm.
Ingy's guest, conservative lawyer and second civil war advocate Joe DiGenova, used an exaggerated accent and mispronounced Ocasio-Cortez's name.
"She does the Latina thing where she does her, you know, 'Anastasio Ocasio-Cortez,'" he said, implying "the Latina thing" is bad.
AOC chose not to let the network get away with racism, and called The Ingraham Angle out for an angle that is insulting and dangerous.
AOC also pointed out that Ingraham's racism against people of color is also remarkably inconsistent.
Siri, show me the brand of ‘economic anxiety’ that mocks Americans of color as unintelligent + unskilled, while *also* mocking those same Americans for speaking more languages than you: pic.twitter.com/HXBC7Osexu— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019
Many conservative pundits are so inherently outraged by the existence of people of color, they first take it out on the ethnic last names.
By the way: Fox News likes to say my name (incorrectly) as “Cortez,” which I can only imagine is bc that sounds more ‘stereotypically’ Hispanic + probably incites more ‘anxiety’ for them.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019
Pro Tip:
My last name is not “Cortez,” just as theirs isn’t “Ingra” or “Carl” or “Hann.”
Ocasio-Cortez (yes, that's her name) hypothesizes that Fox News likes to pick and choose which syllables to say as to inspire the maximum amount of "anxiety," and to Fox News, "anxiety" means racism.
My last name is Ocasio-Cortez. Full stop. That’s my name.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019
No, you can’t say “Cortez.” I’ve never used that in my life. “Cortez” is referring to someone else.
Even if they‘re trying to be rude + wrong, my dad’s last name was Ocasio anyway.
(His name was hyphenated too, though.)
For the curious, in Latinx culture children take *both* their parents‘ names.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019
It’s not a “progressive, new thing.” It’s just how some names work. PR hyphenates, others mark differently. Your last name = the families that came together to make you.
AOC is also fine though :)