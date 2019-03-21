AOC rips into Fox News for mocking her 'Latina thing.'

AOC rips into Fox News for mocking her 'Latina thing.'
Orli Matlow
Mar 21, 2019@4:07 PM
When she's not making fun of school shooting survivors, Fox News host Laura Ingraham is stirring up hatred for anyone who isn't a Trump-programmed Stepford Wife, specifically Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ingraham and her guest's latest gripe with the congresswoman is how she has the gall—nay, the AUDACITY—to pronounce her own name properly, a form of "showboating" if there ever was one.

She described the lawmaker as "the It Girl, and I mean girl in a very mature way," being sarcastic about her sarcasm.

Ingy's guest, conservative lawyer and second civil war advocate Joe DiGenova, used an exaggerated accent and mispronounced Ocasio-Cortez's name.

"She does the Latina thing where she does her, you know, 'Anastasio Ocasio-Cortez,'" he said, implying "the Latina thing" is bad.

AOC chose not to let the network get away with racism, and called The Ingraham Angle out for an angle that is insulting and dangerous.

AOC also pointed out that Ingraham's racism against people of color is also remarkably inconsistent.

Many conservative pundits are so inherently outraged by the existence of people of color, they first take it out on the ethnic last names.

Ocasio-Cortez (yes, that's her name) hypothesizes that Fox News likes to pick and choose which syllables to say as to inspire the maximum amount of "anxiety," and to Fox News, "anxiety" means racism.

Her name is Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, and there's a million things she hasn't done, but just you wait, just you wait.
