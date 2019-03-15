Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez summed up today's 'moderates' with a single word.

Orli Matlow
Mar 15, 2019@5:08 PM
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describing centrism as "meh" is going to enrage centrists if they're capable of feeling other than "meh."

The young Democratic congresswoman, who is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, was asked at self-proclaimed "moderate" politicians at the SXSW festival in Texas, and she coined a fitting new phrase.

With Trumpism turning the Republican party into somewhat of a personality cult, various politicians on both sides of the aisle claim the mantle of sanity by declaring themselves to be "centrist" and/or "moderate."

Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, believes that centrism isn't sanity, it's a cop out.

She told the crowd in Austin, Texas:

"We’ve become so cynical, that we view ‘meh,’ or ‘eh’ — we view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude, and we view ambition as youthful naiveté when… the greatest things we have ever accomplished as a society have been ambitious acts of vision," she said.

"And the ‘meh’ is worshipped now. For what? Like, for what?"

Centrism in a single GIF.

The followers of "meh" were actually activated for once, and it kicked off an interesting debate.

Where's that energy when it comes to "bold acts of vision"?

