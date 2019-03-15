Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez summed up today's 'moderates' with a single word.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez describing centrism as "meh" is going to enrage centrists if they're capable of feeling other than "meh."
The young Democratic congresswoman, who is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, was asked at self-proclaimed "moderate" politicians at the SXSW festival in Texas, and she coined a fitting new phrase.
With Trumpism turning the Republican party into somewhat of a personality cult, various politicians on both sides of the aisle claim the mantle of sanity by declaring themselves to be "centrist" and/or "moderate."
Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, believes that centrism isn't sanity, it's a cop out.
She told the crowd in Austin, Texas:
"We’ve become so cynical, that we view ‘meh,’ or ‘eh’ — we view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude, and we view ambition as youthful naiveté when… the greatest things we have ever accomplished as a society have been ambitious acts of vision," she said.
"And the ‘meh’ is worshipped now. For what? Like, for what?"
The followers of "meh" were actually activated for once, and it kicked off an interesting debate.
It's utter nonsense. Almost every issue has a legitimate moderate as well as extreme position.— Matt Jackson (@mattijackson) March 14, 2019
- I want climate change policy but not to abolish air travel
- I want some redistribution but not at the risk of economic downturn
- I want gun control laws but not to ban all guns.
I'm sorry no.— ⚜Agent-Louisiana144⚜ (@louisiana144) March 10, 2019
I.. wow you're stupid.
No, as a moderate, as a centrist, I stand as opposition against the left and the right and substitute my own morals and ethics instead of your insanity!
I believe in compromise and I have firm stances that do not put me on any spectrum. Ass
Where's that energy when it comes to "bold acts of vision"?