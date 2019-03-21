Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez perfectly broke down America's gun problem in one tweet.

On Friday, March 15, a gunman entered a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand and opened fire, killing 50 people and leaving 50 more injured. Now, less than a week later, the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden banned all military-style semi-automatic weapons.

“Today I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons.” - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden



While no country should require massive terrorist tragedy in order to implement humane gun laws, Jacinda's swift problem solving presents a stark contrast to how the U.S. handles gun violence. In 2019 alone, there have been over 60 mass shootings in America. And yet, too many of our public servants are bought out by the NRA to actually protect the citizens of this country.

In a somber but pointed tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out how New Zealand's immediate action shines a light on America's core issue with gun violence: leaders who refuse to protect the people.

Sandy Hook happened 6 years ago and we can’t even get the Senate to hold a vote on universal background checks w/ #HR8.



Christchurch happened, and within days New Zealand acted to get weapons of war out of the consumer market.



This is what leadership looks like ⬇️ https://t.co/TcdR63anBt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2019

Her tweet immediately opened up a discussion between Americans, New Zealanders, and people across the world living under different gun laws.