Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez perfectly broke down America's gun problem in one tweet.

On Friday, March 15, a gunman entered a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand and opened fire, killing 50 people and leaving 50 more injured. Now, less than a week later, the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden banned all military-style semi-automatic weapons.
While no country should require massive terrorist tragedy in order to implement humane gun laws, Jacinda's swift problem solving presents a stark contrast to how the U.S. handles gun violence. In 2019 alone, there have been over 60 mass shootings in America. And yet, too many of our public servants are bought out by the NRA to actually protect the citizens of this country.
In a somber but pointed tweet, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out how New Zealand's immediate action shines a light on America's core issue with gun violence: leaders who refuse to protect the people.
Her tweet immediately opened up a discussion between Americans, New Zealanders, and people across the world living under different gun laws.
As with any thread discussing guns, the discourse was heated on all sides of the table.
While it's clear there are plenty of Americans who, despite all of the lives lost, value the ability to easily buy a gun more than the implementation of safer laws, it's refreshing to have more leaders in office who are calling out the desperate need for reform.