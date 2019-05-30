Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez perfectly shut down a right wing commentator who called her 'cliche.'

At this point, every time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez breathes in a public a gaggle of naysayers find the nearest keyboard to express their discontent with her breathing style. All politicians deal with constant critique, regardless of gender and political alignment, but Ocasio-Cortez receives an extra heaping dose of trolls as a young, Latinx woman in Congress with strong convictions.

Luckily, she is not one to sit silently while people speak ill of her, and Ocasio-Cortez has been shutting down trolls with utter ease since the first negative meme made its internet rounds. As many women in the public eye know all too well, Ocasio-Cortez is well aware that there's no way to "win" approval when it comes to misogynists (and racists), so the best thing you can do is stick to your guns.

In keeping with this M.O., Ocasio-Cortez quickly shut it down when a Conservative talking head came for a completely harmless inspiration meme she posted.

It all started with this simple reminder that we need to "be the change" or in this case, the hope, we want to see in the world.

The Conservative Town Hall columnist Kurt Schlichter was quick to make fun of the tweet, calling it cliche.