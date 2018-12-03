Mike Huckabee insulted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and she dragged him and his daughter to filth.

Don't come for newly elected Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unless she sends for you. This is a message that several obviously threatened older white male GOP politicians have failed to internalize, and honestly, watching her shut them down is incredibly cathartic.

The latest installation of Ocasio-Cortez shutting down a threatened old white man took place when Mike Huckabee insulted her after a recent speech.

During a press conference hosted by the Sunshine Movement, an anti-global warming advocacy group, Ocasio-Cortez compared her Congressional win to the moon landing and the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

She said that her win, and the win of many other women - particularly progressive women of color, was completely unprecedented and shows that change is still possible.