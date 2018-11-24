Thanks to the eternally burning Dumpster fire that is the American news cycle in 2018, you'd think news networks would be up to their elbows in important stories.

Well, many of them are. Fox News, though, is another story. This weekend, amid riots in Paris, lies and political scandals at Facebook, and horrific gun violence in America, Fox News decided to... ahem... *clears throat, shuffles papers*... hold a four-person panel on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's worn out sneakers!

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clapped back in Spanish, so now Fox News will never know what she said.

Before we get to her epic clapback, though, let's take a look at Fox News' ridiculous panel on her sneaks:

Fox News talks @Ocasio2018’s shoes, the new Obama Tan Suit pic.twitter.com/O6GTvMc1Rm — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) November 24, 2018

Can you believe Fox News went to the trouble of scrounging up three entire women for this?!

Word of the panel got back to AOC, and she tweeted this:

🎶 No, no es amor/

Lo que tú sientes, se llama obsesión 🎶 https://t.co/hQOlEbt26t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 24, 2018

It says, "It's not love, what you're feeling is called obsession," and it's from the song "Obsession" by Aventura.