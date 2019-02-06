Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has words for people angry about her face during the State of the Union.

In our era of polarization, it's nice to see that people on both the Left and Right have something in common: they're all obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The freshman congresswoman from New York attended her first
Trump rally State of the Union, and was not impressed with the president's performance.
AOC's reaction when Democrat-in-name-only Senator Joe Manchin applauded fossil fuels became an instant meme,
There was more to AOC's look than just her bold-lipped stare.
The Democratic women in the House of Representatives all wore white to pay tribute to the suffragette movement that gave them the right to vote.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, along with her fellow progressive congresswoman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, wore pins with the face of Jakelin Caal, one of the migrant children who died in the government's custody.
She also brought as her guest Ana Maria Archila, the activist who confronted Jeff Flake in an elevator over his support for Justice Accused Sexual Assaulter Brett Kavanaugh.
Conservatives, in their obsession with her every move and dance move, were absolutely AGHAST that the congresswoman dared not to smile as the president lied about immigrants, threatened women's bodily autonomy, and pretty much threatened war if the Democratic House investigates him.
When not photoshopping her white outfit to look like a straitjacket, conservative pundits decried her lack of joy, basically saying that she should "smile more."
Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan said that Ocasio-Cortez "had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss."
The congresswoman responded, "Why should I be ‘spirited and warm’ for this embarrassment of a
#SOTU? Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future."