Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has words for people angry about her face during the State of the Union.

In our era of polarization, it's nice to see that people on both the Left and Right have something in common: they're all obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The freshman congresswoman from New York attended her first Trump rally State of the Union, and was not impressed with the president's performance.

NO SMILING. NO CLAPPING. NO OVATION. AN AMERICAN HERO. pic.twitter.com/dHw2IHQWkd — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 6, 2019

AOC's reaction when Democrat-in-name-only Senator Joe Manchin applauded fossil fuels became an instant meme,

Me whenever mediocre white people get applauded for doing the bare minimum. https://t.co/BdnVopYgtM — zellie (@zellieimani) February 6, 2019

Me when the plane lands pic.twitter.com/YyJlVPSbpZ — Patrick Sullivan (@PatchNavillus) February 6, 2019

I want this on a T-shirt. @AOC is looking at Joe like he's about make orphans work in a coal-mine for free. https://t.co/Cp4HjteicJ — Ryan Van Horne (@RyanVanHorne) February 6, 2019

There was more to AOC's look than just her bold-lipped stare.

The Democratic women in the House of Representatives all wore white to pay tribute to the suffragette movement that gave them the right to vote.