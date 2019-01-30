Someone called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'bartender.' She served them a top-shelf burn.

A conservative tried to shame Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for having been a bartender, and I know that the internet is full of hyperbole, but I swear that I'm not hyperbolizing when I say that her response is the best.

Electoral politics is all about vanquishing trolls—whether in primaries or committee hearings or elections—and AOC is so good at it it's like watching Vincent van Gogh paint.

The congresswoman was discussing the double standard America has when billionaires such as the Starbucks guy decide to enter politics. People think that the fact that someone has a lot of money means they are Very Smart, and should therefore be considered Very Serious Candidates.

First-term Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez noted that her candidacy didn't receive such treatment.

Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to “work their way up” or that “maybe they should start with city council first”? https://t.co/3d8Nenrvl5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2019

Conservative researcher Alex VanNess decided to respond to the tweet by demonstrating her exact point.

"The bartender" responded with her resume, and the guy deleted his tweet out of fear.