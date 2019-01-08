Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes down writer who compared her to Sarah Palin.

When will the haters and losers learn that they simply cannot win a fight against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Because I'm losing count of how many internet clapbacks and takedowns this absolute queen churns out in a day. The latest failed attempt to drag Ocasio-Cortez came from Max Boot, a Washington Post columnist. Boot penned an article entitled "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shouldn't approach her facts the way Trump does," and the condescending tone doesn't end there.
Here is the opening paragraph:
I feel a little guilty writing this column because “AOC” has already gotten more publicity than she deserves. The very fact that you are likely to know that I am referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — as though she were FDR, JFK or LBJ — is a sign of her success in penetrating the national consciousness in an astonishingly short period.
He goes on to compliment Ocasio-Cortez's social media and communication skills, which is really an insult in disguise, as he's implying this is the main reason for her success. But the rudest part of the opinion piece is when Boot compares Ocasio-Cortez to Sarah Palin. Honestly, how dare he.
Seeing as Boot himself noted AOC's ability to win the internet, you'd think he'd know better than to pick a fight with her there. Unfortunately for him, he went ahead with it anyway and felt the burn of an AOC clapback.
Somebody go fetch AOC her crown.
People on both sides of the aisle are determined to label Ocasio-Cortez as unknowledgeable and/or in over her head. It's almost like people are afraid of young, intelligent, bold women who have the guts to speak out? Gasp.
AOC continues to prove her critics wrong, both with her policies and her flawless tweets. This may be shocking to some, but women can be good at politics and good at social media. Case and point: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.