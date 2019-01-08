Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes down writer who compared her to Sarah Palin.

When will the haters and losers learn that they simply cannot win a fight against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Because I'm losing count of how many internet clapbacks and takedowns this absolute queen churns out in a day. The latest failed attempt to drag Ocasio-Cortez came from Max Boot, a Washington Post columnist. Boot penned an article entitled "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shouldn't approach her facts the way Trump does," and the condescending tone doesn't end there.

Here is the opening paragraph:

I feel a little guilty writing this column because “AOC” has already gotten more publicity than she deserves. The very fact that you are likely to know that I am referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — as though she were FDR, JFK or LBJ — is a sign of her success in penetrating the national consciousness in an astonishingly short period.

He goes on to compliment Ocasio-Cortez's social media and communication skills, which is really an insult in disguise, as he's implying this is the main reason for her success. But the rudest part of the opinion piece is when Boot compares Ocasio-Cortez to Sarah Palin. Honestly, how dare he.

Ocasio-Cortez reminds me of Sarah Palin, another talented young communicator who made a big splash in national politics before having her lack of knowledge painfully exposed. This is a cautionary tale for Ocasio-Cortez. My latest in @PostOpinions: https://t.co/bHmNmcyAD0 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) January 8, 2019

Seeing as Boot himself noted AOC's ability to win the internet, you'd think he'd know better than to pick a fight with her there. Unfortunately for him, he went ahead with it anyway and felt the burn of an AOC clapback.