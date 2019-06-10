Watch Sexy Oklahoma's Ali Stroker slay her big song and be even more psyched about her Tony.

On Sunday night, Ali Stroker became the first person who uses a wheelchair to win a Tony Award, and it's a thrilling moment for people who have disabilities and everybody who likes to see great performances great rewarded.

Stroker, who appeared on The Glee Project and Glee way back in 2013, stars as Ado Annie in a revival of Oklahoma! that's lovingly called Sexy Oklahoma™ by theater fans because of it's erotic energy. I'm not kidding. Just look at this sexual tension from their Tonys performance!!!

Stroker kicked off Sexy Oklahoma™'s performance with a sexy rendition of Sexy "I Cain't Say No," and she brought the house down for the cast joined in with the title song.

The Tonys only featured a couple of bars of the showstopper, so thankfully there's a full version of her singing "I Cain't Say No" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It's just as good but it's thrice as long! So, it's better.