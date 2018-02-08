Alicia Vikander shares how Julianne Moore defended her against harassment on set.

The more women are able to stick together, the harder it is for workplace harassment to fester. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Tomb Raider star Alicia Vikander shared how Julianne Moore once defended her on set.

Vikander told Vogue that during the filming of Seventh Son, a powerful man (who remains unnamed) made deeply inappropriate joke at her expense. While Vikander was unsure how to handle the moment, Moore apparently jumped in right away.

"I was really embarrassed, and I would have just laughed it off. But Julianne turned to him and said, ‘If you ever do that again, I’m walking out of here and I’m not coming back.’ She was just, like, ‘Don’t you f*cking say that again.’ It showed me that she had the power. And that meant so much to me,” Vikander shared.

That, ladies and gentleman, is a positive way to flex your power against harassment.