22 boyfriends who tried their hardest and failed miserably. Cuff at your own risk!

Boyfriends: you can't live with 'em, and actually plenty of people are doing fine without them...
For all the joy they bring, though, there's also usually a significant amount of face-palms. Sometimes they have the absolute best intentions, but the results are staggeringly wrong. My friend's boyfriend didn't know you had to boil potatoes before mashing them to make mashed potatoes, and that's just one example of a true #boyfriendfail. If you haven't had the pleasure of experiencing a significant other trying their absolute hardest and running directly into a wall, we compiled this choice list of boyfriend fails.
1. He likes beer!
2. This unique method of cutting avocados...
3. This woman who made the mistake of letting her boyfriend draw on her eyebrows...
4. When he can't get behind corgis.
5. When he doesn't account for the height difference.
6. This guy who needs better time management skills.
7. When he thinks melted Kraft singles on tortilla chips are "nachos."
8. When he needs a proofreader...
9. When he doesn't understand portion control.
10. He tried so hard, though.
11. Being a photographer is a lot of stress!
12. Honestly a valiant effort...
13. He left the house like this, though.
14. Seems effective, though.
15. A new take on the cheese sandwich.
16. A creative approach to paper towels.
17. This guy who didn't know which kind of penguin to be...
18. The guy who thought this would be a totally chill way to keep butter in the fridge.
19. When you ask him to help you pack...
20. A true movie night nightmare...
21. When he drives before noticing the Halloween decor.
22. When he can't resist the fun of a dad joke.
Good luck in love, everyone!