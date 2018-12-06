22 boyfriends who tried their hardest and failed miserably. Cuff at your own risk!

Boyfriends: you can't live with 'em, and actually plenty of people are doing fine without them...

For all the joy they bring, though, there's also usually a significant amount of face-palms. Sometimes they have the absolute best intentions, but the results are staggeringly wrong. My friend's boyfriend didn't know you had to boil potatoes before mashing them to make mashed potatoes, and that's just one example of a true #boyfriendfail. If you haven't had the pleasure of experiencing a significant other trying their absolute hardest and running directly into a wall, we compiled this choice list of boyfriend fails.

1. He likes beer!

me: interested in how the sun shines in our new apartment



boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/lGBNgNEbpl — Colleen Wright (@Colleen_Wright) June 29, 2018

2. This unique method of cutting avocados...