An alt-right conspiracy theorist insulted Chrissy Teigen and she dragged him to shreds.

No matter how many times I write this, and no matter how many times she utterly drags people to smithereens, people won't stop coming for Chrissy Teigen. At this point, watching the mess go down is pure catharsis, regardless of the players. So, lets just say it's extra sweet tea when the person coming for Teigen is an alt-right Trump stan.

For those lucky enough to be unacquainted, 20-year-old Jacob Wohl is a former hedge fund manager gone alt-right talking head. On Thursday, he hosted a press conference covering his smear campaign against Robert Mueller, during which he doubled down on claims that Mueller sexually assaulted a woman named Carolyne Cass.

The press conference itself featured a slew of wild contradictions, and neither Wohl nor lobbyist Jack Burkman could keep track of their theories in a cohesive manner. As a result, Wohl was trending on Twitter, which piqued Teigen's curiosity.

Since she wasn't caught up, Teigen asked her followers for the 411 on Wohl's press conference.

can someone break down with jacob wohl did in one tweet. like a cliffs note please - my timeline is a mess I don’t have the energy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2018

Eager for the attention, Wohl himself responded with a graph showing how many people have been searching his name.