Alt-right guy gets owned by Parkland teen over Second Amendment.

Rather than extending empathy to the survivors of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, a particularly gross corner of the internet has waged psychological war on the teens of Stoneman Douglas High School by accusing them of being actors and undermining their cries for gun reform.

One such offender is the hedge fund manager and editor-in-chief of the alt-right publication The Washington Reporter, Jacob Wohl. When Wohl tweeted a moot point about how guns protect citizens from government tyranny, Stoneman Douglas High School junior Sarah Chadwick was quick to shut him down.

Remember that period in American history when people were crushed by the government and marched off to camps? Neither do I.



That's because we have the Second Amendment. — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) February 24, 2018

"Remember that period in American history when people were crushed by the government and marched off to camps? Neither do I. That's because we have the Second Amendment," Wohl wrote.

In a few pithy words, Chadwick was quick to correct his statement by alluding to the Japanese interment camps of the 1940s.

Someone obviously didn’t pay attention in U.S. history class... https://t.co/6rxdp7cytx — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) February 25, 2018

"Someone obviously didn't pay attention in U.S. history class..." Chadwick wrote.