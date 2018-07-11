An alt-right commentator took on Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. Guess who won.

Chrissy Teigen isn't normally out on the internet actively seeking out people to drag, they usually just come straight to her and ask for the negative attention.

However, Teigen does make commentary on other peoples tweets fairly often, which can lead to a full-on drag.

In this specific case, she took issue with the logic (or perceived lack thereof) behind a recent tweet from the alt-right political commenter Ashton Whitty.

The tweet showed Whitty posing at Disney Land with a caption wishing for a pro-MAGA Disney Princess (because we are all living in hell).

We need a Disney princess who is pro #2A

We need a Disney princess who is #ChooseLife

We need a Disney princess who believes in #freespeech

We need a Disney princess who fights for her country.#MAGA pic.twitter.com/oLVMcIE7hH — Ashton Whitty✨ (@ashtonbirdie) July 8, 2018

After spotting some pretty obvious plot holes in the post, Teigen retweeted with some of her own observations about Disney princesses.