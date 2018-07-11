An alt-right commentator took on Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. Guess who won.

Chrissy Teigen isn't normally out on the internet actively seeking out people to drag, they usually just come straight to her and ask for the negative attention.
However, Teigen does make commentary on other peoples tweets fairly often, which can lead to a full-on drag.
In this specific case, she took issue with the logic (or perceived lack thereof) behind a recent tweet from the alt-right political commenter Ashton Whitty.
The tweet showed Whitty posing at Disney Land with a caption wishing for a pro-MAGA Disney Princess (because we are all living in hell).
"We need a Disney princess who is pro
#2A. We need a Disney princess who is #ChooseLife. We need a Disney princess who believes in #freespeech. We need a Disney princess who fights for her country. #MAGA," Whitty wrote.
After spotting some pretty obvious plot holes in the post, Teigen retweeted with some of her own observations about Disney princesses.
"I’ve seen like...all the Disney movies and none of the princesses have ever been like 'I HATE GUNS AND LOVE ABORTION AND BEING SUPRESSED AND HATE MY COUNTRY' usually it’s just pretty mellow, singing and animals and stuff," Teigen wrote.
While Teigen's comment was obviously written as a joking critique of Whitty, the young alt-right personality decided to take the interaction a step further.
"It’s official.
@chrissyteigen, one of Hollywood’s favorite virtue signaling puppets, knows who I am," Whitty wrote.
This of course, cued the band to fully drag Whitty.
"Settle down, ashley bogey. I'll forget by tomorrow, " Teigen wrote.
Let's be real, this is pretty textbook for Teigen - someone tries to diss her, and then her and her followers annihilate them. What did Whitty even expect from the interation?