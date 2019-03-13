Infamous alt-right troll busted for faking death threats against himself. RIP the internet.

If you don't know who Jacob Wohl is by now, then you are living a deeply charmed life, likely not spent exclusively on Twitter. In shorthand, Wohl can be described as an extremely online alt-right conspiracy theorist. In detail, Wohl is a form hedge fund manager banned by the National Futures Association for life for defrauding investors.

This man is a nutty right-wing conspiracy theorist who’s about to get his ass busted by Robert Mueller.



And the other guy is Jacob Wohl. pic.twitter.com/qxtDtwcPgI — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 30, 2018

After failing in the financial world, Wohl then moved on to share his conspiracies as the editor-in-chief of the alt-right publication The Washington Reporter. A true lover of failed schemes, Wohl recently made the spotlight for attempting to pay women to accuse Robert Mueller of sexual assault before getting caught in the lie.

A few weeks ago Jacob Wohl tried to discredit Robert Mueller by setting up an apparent sexual assault hoax.



Today Jacob Wohl seemingly took credit for Michael Avenatti’s arrest.



Forgive me for being a little skeptical. Let’s wait for the investigation, facts and the victim. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 15, 2018

After failing at that cartoonishly evil plan, Wohl fielded questions at a press conference where his lawyer spoke with his pants unzipped.

hey @TheRickWilson, Jack Burkman's fly was open throughout the Jacob Wohl press conference. I just thought I should mention this in the event you did not take note of this yourself, because it's important and hilarious information you should have. pic.twitter.com/ojCL7EKrrA — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 1, 2018

Now, most people, after failing publicly in extremely illegal ways, would take notes and keep a low profile. If they were emotionally healthy, they might consider getting therapy and learning how to live a life free of lies. If they were a true criminal mastermind, they would build stealth operations that are far less traceable than spreading fake news online.