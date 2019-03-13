Infamous alt-right troll busted for faking death threats against himself. RIP the internet.

If you don't know who Jacob Wohl is by now, then you are living a deeply charmed life, likely not spent exclusively on Twitter. In shorthand, Wohl can be described as an extremely online alt-right conspiracy theorist. In detail, Wohl is a form hedge fund manager banned by the National Futures Association for life for defrauding investors.
After failing in the financial world, Wohl then moved on to share his conspiracies as the editor-in-chief of the alt-right publication The Washington Reporter. A true lover of failed schemes, Wohl recently made the spotlight for attempting to pay women to accuse Robert Mueller of sexual assault before getting caught in the lie.
After failing at that cartoonishly evil plan, Wohl fielded questions at a press conference where his lawyer spoke with his pants unzipped.
Now, most people, after failing publicly in extremely illegal ways, would take notes and keep a low profile. If they were emotionally healthy, they might consider getting therapy and learning how to live a life free of lies. If they were a true criminal mastermind, they would build stealth operations that are far less traceable than spreading fake news online.
However, Wohl is not most people, and his latest scheme may be the wildest yet and most spiritually broken yet. For his latest shenanigans, the young go-getter teamed up with Laura Loomer, a woman who also got banned from Twitter and once tried to climb Nancy Pelosi's fence as a protest supporting Trump's border wall. With their powers combined, they made a "documentary" about Representative Ilhan Omar, which is basically intended as a smear to make her look radical and scary without actual evidence. The documentary talks about dangerous "Sharia Police" in Minneapolis, but there is no footage confirming their claims.
In the documentary, there is a shot of Wohl reporting death threats he received to the police. However, the Twitter account sending the threats was quickly confirmed as a catfished account Wohl created.
Needless to say, Wohl's latest gaffe may have finally placed himself in enough hot water to boil himself alive.
Wohl's false death threat and usage of the photo of an actual Minnesota man could lead to legal consequences (jail), and honestly, it should. Matters are made worse by the fact that the fake death threat account was created to mimic a gay Hispanic man who works as a "diversity coordinator."
Honestly, it's still shocking to think that Wohl is a real person, and not an absurd character invented on a sketch show. The jokes keep writing themselves here.
I have a feeling this story is going to continue getting weirder, that is, if Wohl has any say.