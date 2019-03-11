People are not charmed by Alyssa Milano’s tweet about ‘relating’ to marginalized people.

Alyssa Milano is facing some backlash on Twitter after posting a tweet in solidarity with the LGBTQ community and people of color that many feel was out of bounds.
It all started when she posted a tweet in support of her trans sisters, and Kirk Brown piped into ask if she's also trans (likely based on the wording of her original tweet).
When she responded, Milano told Brown that she's not only trans, but she's a gay man, an immigrant, a lesbian, a person of color, and disabled. Obviously, her tweet wasn't meant as a literal truth, but was written to make a point about how people connect and quantify the humanity of others.
However, a lot of people felt her tweet treated other marginalized identities like an outfit, and felt there were more tactful ways she could have made her point.
For the most part, people knew what Milano was getting at, but the wording itself felt like erasure to many, and reasonably so.
Mostly, people on the thread expressed how much more helpful it would be for Milano to express support and advocacy, while letting people who are actually trans, or black, or disabled, take the microphone.
After receiving a good deal of feedback, Milano posted again to clarify her intentions with a Rumi quote, and thanked everyone for tuning into the conversation.