People are not charmed by Alyssa Milano’s tweet about ‘relating’ to marginalized people.

Alyssa Milano is facing some backlash on Twitter after posting a tweet in solidarity with the LGBTQ community and people of color that many feel was out of bounds.

It all started when she posted a tweet in support of her trans sisters, and Kirk Brown piped into ask if she's also trans (likely based on the wording of her original tweet).

My transgender sisters! I am celebrating YOU this #NationalWomensDay! — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 8, 2019

Alyssa are you transgender? — Kirk Brown (@mancode1972) March 8, 2019

When she responded, Milano told Brown that she's not only trans, but she's a gay man, an immigrant, a lesbian, a person of color, and disabled. Obviously, her tweet wasn't meant as a literal truth, but was written to make a point about how people connect and quantify the humanity of others.