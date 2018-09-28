Alyssa Milano gave Brett Kavanaugh the death stare he deserved, and everyone noticed.

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano was present for the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, and she appeared to be just as disgusted at his sputtering, entitled, deeply angry and defensive testimony as the rest of us.

Milano, who has been outspoken about #MeToo and her own experience with sexual assault, was seated directly behind Kavanaugh, the perfect spot for cameras to catch her giving him the death stare he so desperately deserves.

Both before and during the hearing, Milano tweeted out support for Christine Blasey-Ford, and made it clear that along with many of us, she believes her and hopes Kavanaugh's nomination will be rescinded.

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/vkJ1NYU6pt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

During Kavanaugh's scream-filled opening statement, which felt akin to a spoiled a 10-year-old screaming NOT GUILTY to his mother, or a teenager reciting a list of angsty Spencer's Gift tshirt captions, Milano pointed out how Blasey-Ford would have never gotten away with such erratic behavior.

I will say this...if a woman were to yell, interrupt and cry while being questioned, people would call her unhinged or say she had a melt down. pic.twitter.com/qBDuBP0QHt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

As photos show, Milano's face during the hearing spoke even volumes more than any words could, and people online were quick to note how she sums up how many survivors feel towards Kavanaugh and his ilk.