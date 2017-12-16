Alyssa Milano pens open letter to Matt Damon about his sexual assault comments.

On Friday night Alyssa Milano penned an open letter directly addressing Matt Damon's controversial comments about sexual harassment.
Damon was promoting his upcoming movie Downsizing on "Popcorn with Peter Travers" when he talked about what he calls a "culture of outrage" surrounding sexual misconduct.
"I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure—you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" Damon told Travers.
During the interview, Damon also went on to defend comedian Louis CK who has accused of masturbating in front of a handful of women.
"When he came out and said, 'I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.' And I just remember thinking, 'Well, that’s the sign of somebody who—well, we can work with that.' I don’t know Louis C.K. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he—I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are."
Damon's focus on protecting the accused men rather than listening to survivors got a lot of backlash online, and Milano weighed in on his comments in a series of tweets.
The Charmed star was one of the first actresses to participate in the #MeToo hashtag after Tarana Burke created the movement.
She wrote:
"Dear Matt Damon, it’s the micro that makes the macro.
We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo."
People on Twitter were fully here for Milano's open letter, and the way she thoroughly addressed Damon's concerns about the "culture of outrage."
Hopefully, Damon learns why his comments received such immediate backlash. If not, at least Milano laid out some truth for others to read.