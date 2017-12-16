Alyssa Milano pens open letter to Matt Damon about his sexual assault comments.

On Friday night Alyssa Milano penned an open letter directly addressing Matt Damon's controversial comments about sexual harassment.

Damon was promoting his upcoming movie Downsizing on "Popcorn with Peter Travers" when he talked about what he calls a "culture of outrage" surrounding sexual misconduct.

"I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure—you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?" Damon told Travers.

During the interview, Damon also went on to defend comedian Louis CK who has accused of masturbating in front of a handful of women.