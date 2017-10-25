Amazon announces new app will allow delivery drivers into your home. Twitter is terrified.

We trust strangers to pick us up in Ubers, strangers to wash our underwear at laundry drop-offs, and strangers to make the food we eat from food carts. But do we trust strangers to enter our home without murdering us?! This is the question entering Twitter after the new Amazon Key app was announced, which will allow delivery drivers to enter your home when you're not there.

Before you freak out too much, this app won't magically appear on your phone without your consent (that is, until Skynet gets really high on power). The Amazon Key service works in conjunction with the new Amazon Cloud cam and the Amazon key app, and a smart lock that will allow drivers to drop off packages with the entry of an encrypted code. Once the code is entered and access is granted, the camera begins rolling. Because of the Cloud cam, the brave souls who use the app will be able to watch deliveries after the fact. The kit itself costs $250 and will be available November 1.

Check out this cute dystopian promo video advertising the official end of physical privacy!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=70&v=wn7DBdaUNLA

Secure or not, the concept of strangers entering people's homes garnered a lot of horrified speculation on Twitter.

Amazon key - shifting my anxiety over stolen packages on my doorstep to strangers hiding in my closet. Great plan 👏🏻👏🏻 — Kelsey (@PoliticKels) October 25, 2017