Amazon driver kills giant spider outside woman's front door in viral TikTok.

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear delivery uniforms.

A recent TikTok went viral after a woman left a note asking an Amazon delivery driver to kill a gigantic spider outside her door, and he actually went for it.

When Gwen Sanchez realized the huge spider living outside her door wasn't going to leave on its own accord, she took a gamble and politely asked the delivery driver if he could do the job.

In her video taken through the doorbell cam, the internet got a taste for just how big the spider was as it scuttled across the door.