Black woman films white lady being racist on flight. Then American Airlines made things even worse.

Amber J. Phillips, writer and host of the podcast "The Black Joy Mixtape," experienced an airline nightmare that went from bad to worse when American Airlines sided against her for seemingly no reason.

"The cops were called on me for flying while fat & Black," she explains.

Phillips flew from Durham, North Carolina to Washington, D.C., and tweeted about the experience with photographic evidence.

I'm tired but in the morning, I'll tell you all how a white woman @AmericanAir flight attendant called the cops on me bc I made the white woman siting next to me uncomfortable bc my arm was touching hers on flight AA5580. The cops were called on me for flying while fat & Black. pic.twitter.com/9vc0PoFbX4 — amber j. phillips (@AmberJPhillips) April 27, 2018

This was my view tonight because I made a white woman uncomfortable and held her accountable by AT LEAST making sure I documented her outrageous behavior of trying to humiliate me on a flight. @AmericanAir put my life and the life of other passagers in danger tonight. pic.twitter.com/yf9iyuubFq — amber j. phillips (@AmberJPhillips) April 27, 2018

This white woman literally spent the entire 45 minute flight making an active scene bc my arm was touching hers. Loudly asking if I could "move over" on a plane so small everyone's carryon bags had to be valeted. It was awful! — amber j. phillips (@AmberJPhillips) April 27, 2018

The white woman SIMPLY COULD NOT HANDLE having an arm so close to hers, even though that's just how it works on airplanes.